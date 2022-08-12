70,335 Shares in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) Bought by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 70,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Accolade by 48.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Accolade by 53.7% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Accolade by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accolade by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Accolade during the first quarter valued at $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.
Accolade Trading Up 5.3 %
Accolade stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 11,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,443. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $879.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 2.29. Accolade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $49.47.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh bought 17,500 shares of Accolade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $176,575.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,205 shares of company stock valued at $42,952 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have commented on ACCD shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Accolade from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Accolade from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded Accolade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Accolade from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.82.
Accolade Company Profile
Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.
