7,151 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Purchased by SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc

SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 467.9% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VXF opened at $151.72 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.99.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

