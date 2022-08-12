7,315 Shares in China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Purchased by Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,315 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in China Southern Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter.

Get China Southern Airlines alerts:

China Southern Airlines Stock Performance

ZNH stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.64. China Southern Airlines Company Limited has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

ZNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for China Southern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Southern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.