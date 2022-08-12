7,327 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Purchased by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Regal Rexnord makes up 0.6% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,209.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,377. The company has a 50 day moving average of $121.87 and a 200 day moving average of $136.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.76. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $108.28 and a 52-week high of $176.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.15. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on RRX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.60.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

