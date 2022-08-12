76,200 Shares in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU) Acquired by Sage Mountain Advisors LLC

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy Canyon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,348,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,514,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy Canyon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $507,000.

Get Murphy Canyon Acquisition alerts:

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Price Performance

MURFU stock remained flat at $10.17 during midday trading on Friday. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.02 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.11.

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Profile

Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on identifying businesses in the real estate industry, including construction, homebuilding, real estate owners and operators, arrangers of financing, insurance, and other services for real estate, and adjacent businesses and technologies targeting the real estate space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MURFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MURFU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Canyon Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Canyon Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.