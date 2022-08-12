Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,562 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% in the first quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,417. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.31. The firm has a market cap of $194.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.71. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.24 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

