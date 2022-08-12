Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $1,377,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $1,824,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 21,038 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,816 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of ABT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.97. 63,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,296,417. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.