AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Position Boosted by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2,900.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,930 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,866 shares during the quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.2% in the first quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total transaction of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $23,492,308.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.45, for a total value of $15,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,492,308.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 263,761 shares of company stock worth $40,500,771 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.48. The stock had a trading volume of 56,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,003,329. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.63.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

