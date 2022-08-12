abrdn Asia Focus plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.60 (LON:AAS)

abrdn Asia Focus plc (LON:AAS – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

abrdn Asia Focus Stock Down 2.3 %

LON AAS traded down GBX 6 ($0.07) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 257 ($3.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,746. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of £403.37 million and a PE ratio of 584.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 254.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 323.31. abrdn Asia Focus has a 1-year low of GBX 243 ($2.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 304 ($3.67).

Get abrdn Asia Focus alerts:

abrdn Asia Focus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Aberdeen Standard Asia Focus PLC operates as an investment trust that invests in a portfolio of smaller companies in Japan, Asia, and Australasia. The trust invests in companies operating in various sectors, including auto components; beverages; chemicals; commercial banks; containers and packaging; diversified financial services; food and staples retailing; hotels, restaurants, and leisure; industrial conglomerates; multiline retail; paper and forest products; real estate; and transportation infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Asia Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Asia Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.