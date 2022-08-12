Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-$1.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of AKR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.74. 27,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,263. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 50.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.25.

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acadia Realty Trust

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKR shares. Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 54.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 43,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 61.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 46,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $532,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $432,000. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

