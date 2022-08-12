Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Cut by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,203 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $27,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Accenture by 230.6% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.32.

ACN opened at $314.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $288.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.70. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The firm has a market cap of $198.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

