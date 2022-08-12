Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $20,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
ACN traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $317.35. 15,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $288.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $307.75. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $261.77 and a 1-year high of $417.37.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.
