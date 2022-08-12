Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS.

Achieve Life Sciences Trading Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ:ACHV traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,020. The company has a market cap of $47.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $10.09.

Get Achieve Life Sciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Separately, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

(Get Rating)

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.