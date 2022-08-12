Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.53) EPS.
Achieve Life Sciences Trading Down 4.8 %
NASDAQ:ACHV traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,020. The company has a market cap of $47.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 9.40 and a quick ratio of 9.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.81 and a 12-month high of $10.09.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile
Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.
