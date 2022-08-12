AcuityAds (OTCMKTS:ACUIF) Trading Up 21%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACUIF – Get Rating) shot up 21% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.00. 117,806 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 256,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

AcuityAds Trading Down 4.3 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.67.

AcuityAds Company Profile

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

