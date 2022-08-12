Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Down 86.2% in July

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the July 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on AHEXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.
Adecco Group Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $29.14.
Adecco Group Company Profile
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adecco Group (AHEXY)
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.