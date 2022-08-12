Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Short Interest Down 86.2% in July

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the July 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AHEXY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 35 to CHF 32 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adecco Group from CHF 51.50 to CHF 34.30 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adecco Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

Get Adecco Group alerts:

Adecco Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Adecco Group stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average is $20.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Adecco Group has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $29.14.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter. Adecco Group had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 2.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Adecco Group will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adecco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.