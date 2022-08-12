adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,282,700 shares, a drop of 34.5% from the July 15th total of 1,957,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 442.3 days.

adidas Stock Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS ADDDF opened at $180.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.26. adidas has a 1-year low of $153.42 and a 1-year high of $385.55.

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

