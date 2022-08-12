Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Raised to $42.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADNT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE:ADNT opened at $37.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 2.71. Adient has a twelve month low of $27.15 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. Adient’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adient will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 385.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adient by 52.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

