Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.78) to GBX 2,560 ($30.93) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Admiral Group to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,325.17 ($28.10).
Admiral Group Price Performance
Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,249 ($27.17) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,706 ($44.78). The company has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,139.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,083.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,428.70.
Admiral Group Cuts Dividend
About Admiral Group
Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.
Read More
- Look at Honeywell for a Steady and Diversified Stock
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Disney (NYSE: DIS) Shares Just Gave Investors A Massive Signal
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Solar Stocks Shine Brightly After Passage Of Clean Energy Bill
Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.