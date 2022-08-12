Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Admiral Group from GBX 2,630 ($31.78) to GBX 2,560 ($30.93) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Admiral Group to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Admiral Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,325.17 ($28.10).

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Price Performance

Shares of ADM stock opened at GBX 2,249 ($27.17) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,706 ($44.78). The company has a market cap of £6.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,139.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,083.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,428.70.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

About Admiral Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 105 ($1.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.34%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.30%.

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.