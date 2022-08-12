Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Admiral Group (LON:ADM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,560 ($30.93) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,583 ($31.21) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,903 ($35.08) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Admiral Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,780 ($21.51) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Admiral Group to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 2,300 ($27.79) to GBX 1,525 ($18.43) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,325.17 ($28.10).

Shares of LON ADM opened at GBX 2,266 ($27.38) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,083.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,428.70. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($20.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,706 ($44.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,139.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a GBX 105 ($1.27) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 5.34%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.30%.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance, as well as offers unsecured personal and car loans, and legal services.

