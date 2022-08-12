Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.46 billion.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSE:ATGE opened at $37.74 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $40.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $361.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director William V. Krehbiel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP James Raymond Bartholomew sold 2,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $75,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,343 shares in the company, valued at $74,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William V. Krehbiel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $316,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $316,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Medical and Healthcare; and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University, American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

