Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $242.17.

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,094,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter valued at $2,473,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11,925.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 153,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,808,000 after buying an additional 152,169 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

NYSE AAP opened at $197.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.69. Advance Auto Parts has a 12 month low of $164.00 and a 12 month high of $244.55.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.82%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

