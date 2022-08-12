Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) CAO Sells $4,970,400.48 in Stock

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 34,836 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $4,970,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,849,727. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 2.9 %

WMS stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $148.57. 43,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,069. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.14. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $148.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.22. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The company had revenue of $914.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.67%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMS. TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $119.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,168.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

