Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the July 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSE AVK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,007. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVK. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 866,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,999,000 after buying an additional 44,082 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 815,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,776,000 after buying an additional 27,301 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 721,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 145,534 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the last quarter.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

