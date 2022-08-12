Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 94.7% from the July 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE AVK traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,007. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $19.66.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.
About Advent Convertible and Income Fund
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
