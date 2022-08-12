Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 84.4% from the July 15th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Adventus Mining from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Monday, June 13th.
OTCMKTS:ADVZF opened at $0.36 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.
Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.
