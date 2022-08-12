Advisors Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Lpwm LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 21,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $140.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

