Advisors Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $8,206,000. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 54.6% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $424.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.25. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

