Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANNSF. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Aena S.M.E. from €145.00 ($147.96) to €141.00 ($143.88) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Performance

ANNSF opened at $129.96 on Friday. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $112.40 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.62 and a 200 day moving average of $147.54.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

