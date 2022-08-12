Aequim Alternative Investments LP Has $42.81 Million Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Rating) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,744 shares during the quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $42,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $70.29. 1,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.11. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $77.91.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.