Aequim Alternative Investments LP Purchases Shares of 98,435 Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 98,435 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,527,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP owned 0.21% of Ziff Davis as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZD. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the first quarter valued at $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ziff Davis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ZD. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Ziff Davis from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ZD traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.32. 6,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,766. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.42 and a twelve month high of $143.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.60.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $337.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.66 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.22% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

