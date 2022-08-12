Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NASDAQ AEZS opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.93. Aeterna Zentaris has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $24.38.
Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Rating) (TSE:AEZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative net margin of 252.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aeterna Zentaris will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.
