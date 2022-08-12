Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (TSE:AEZS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Shares of TSE:AEZS opened at C$6.30 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.59 million and a PE ratio of -61.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a current ratio of 9.86. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of C$5.38 and a 52 week high of C$31.00.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is macimorelin, an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications.

