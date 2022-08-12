Afentra (LON:AET) Hits New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as GBX 29.80 ($0.36) and last traded at GBX 27 ($0.33), with a volume of 6420475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.10 ($0.33).

Specifically, insider Gavin Wilson bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.30) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($90,623.49).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 50.37 and a current ratio of 50.55. The company has a market capitalization of £59.41 million and a PE ratio of -14.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 14.64.

Afentra PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

