AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 157,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after buying an additional 15,773 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 61.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,294,000 after acquiring an additional 53,629 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,388,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,433,000.

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $309.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,740 shares. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $307.57.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

