AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WDAY. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $238.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.06.

Shares of WDAY stock traded up $8.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.95. 84,968 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,216. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.10 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,436.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,030 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total transaction of $696,604.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 172,640 shares in the company, valued at $23,908,913.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,883 shares of company stock worth $17,036,414 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

