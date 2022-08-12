AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical accounts for 2.1% of AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 5.4% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 519.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 40.4% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 34,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 9,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 193.1% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,564 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $236.62. 41,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,302,308. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.59. The stock has a market cap of $84.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.