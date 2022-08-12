AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. Grows Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $808,203,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after buying an additional 600,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after buying an additional 570,001 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 449,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,006,000 after buying an additional 386,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,759,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,055,508,000 after buying an additional 327,381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $353.33. The stock had a trading volume of 64,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $308.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.69.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.48 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.