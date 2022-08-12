AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the July 15th total of 161,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 364.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AGFMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Desjardins reduced their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. TD Securities lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut AGF Management from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

Get AGF Management alerts:

AGF Management Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AGF Management stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of $4.74 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

AGF Management Company Profile

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.