AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AJ Bell plc (LON:AJB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 369 ($4.46).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AJB shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of AJ Bell from GBX 400 ($4.83) to GBX 300 ($3.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on AJ Bell from GBX 320 ($3.87) to GBX 280 ($3.38) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

In other news, insider Evelyn Bourke acquired 52,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £150,092.39 ($181,358.62). In other news, insider Evelyn Bourke purchased 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 287 ($3.47) per share, for a total transaction of £150,092.39 ($181,358.62). Also, insider Michael Thomas Summersgill sold 22,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 261 ($3.15), for a total transaction of £58,119.48 ($70,226.53). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 52,407 shares of company stock valued at $15,039,062.

AJB stock opened at GBX 326.38 ($3.94) on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 286.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 292.29. AJ Bell has a twelve month low of GBX 242.80 ($2.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 447.40 ($5.41). The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.70. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,617.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a GBX 2.78 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.33%.

AJ Bell plc, through its subsidiaries, operates investment platforms in the United Kingdom. The company offers AJ Bell Investcentre, which provides a suite of products, services, investment solutions, and online tools for regulated financial advisers and wealth managers to help them manage retail customers' portfolio; and AJ Bell Youinvest, an investment platform proposition that include investment solutions through in-house funds, ready-made portfolios, and guidance through the AJ Bell funds list to execution-only retail customers, as well as cash savings solutions.

