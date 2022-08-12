Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,149 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 10,159.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 54,504,000 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $63,892,000 after buying an additional 53,972,730 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,243,983 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $378,851,000 after purchasing an additional 57,576 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,733 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $265,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42,697 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,259,687 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $264,474,000 after purchasing an additional 308,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,252,251 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $263,602,000 after purchasing an additional 63,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM stock opened at $93.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.19 and a 200-day moving average of $104.33. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.90 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $903.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AKAM shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

