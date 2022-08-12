Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.71), Fidelity Earnings reports. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.84% and a negative net margin of 292.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share.

Akerna Trading Down 0.6 %

KERN stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.16. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,117,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Akerna has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $3.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Akerna stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) by 133.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,900 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.89% of Akerna worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 11.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KERN. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Akerna from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Akerna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Akerna Corp. provides enterprise software solutions that enable regulatory compliance and inventory management in United States and Canada. The company offers MJ Platform for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a government regulatory software. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, data analytics and other software related services; and Last Call Analytics, a tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

