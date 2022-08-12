Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.80.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com Stock Down 0.2 %

ALRM traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.19. 134 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,463. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 7.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.22.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.93 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,879. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel Ramos sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $85,833.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $664,025. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,176,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Alarm.com by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,821 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.