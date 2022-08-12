Alchemy Pay Market Cap Achieves $79.96 Million (ACH)

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 12th. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $79.96 million and approximately $28.50 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00316664 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128625 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00087184 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 55% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005645 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay (ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,919,621,586 coins. The official message board for Alchemy Pay is medium.com/@alchemyGPS. Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

