Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Down 0.4 %

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 52,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,584. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $16.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQN. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 12.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth about $232,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AQN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.31.

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.