Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CEO John E. Kao Sells 500,000 Shares

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) CEO John E. Kao sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $7,975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,849,200 shares in the company, valued at $45,444,740. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Price Performance

Alignment Healthcare stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.48. 623,524 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 607,744. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.06 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.81.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 47.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,176,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,362,000 after acquiring an additional 50,997 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2,079.2% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 5,908,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,349,000 after acquiring an additional 5,637,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,469,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,417 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,581,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 1.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 753,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.