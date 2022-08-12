Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 89,606 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Allen Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,606 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $49.06 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.53. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $51.27.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.