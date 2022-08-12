Allergy Therapeutics (LON:AGY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $22.26

Shares of Allergy Therapeutics plc (LON:AGY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 22.26 ($0.27) and traded as low as GBX 19.03 ($0.23). Allergy Therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 19.25 ($0.23), with a volume of 1,872 shares trading hands.

Allergy Therapeutics Stock Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 22.24. The firm has a market cap of £131.54 million and a P/E ratio of -24.69.

About Allergy Therapeutics

Allergy Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of allergy treatments. The company sells injectable and sublingual allergen-specific immunotherapies; and offers prescription for the treatment of pollen-related allergies particularly to grasses, weeds, and trees, as well as diagnostics.

