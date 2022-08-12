Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target Increased to $66.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

LNT has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Alliant Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of LNT stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.48. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $54.20 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.73.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.33 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alliant Energy

In related news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alliant Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,718,000 after buying an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at $226,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 55,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

