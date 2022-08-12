Allianz (FRA:ALV) Given a €235.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €235.00 ($239.80) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a €211.00 ($215.31) price objective on Allianz in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €267.00 ($272.45) price target on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday. UBS Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €265.00 ($270.41) price objective on shares of Allianz in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America set a €250.00 ($255.10) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Allianz Stock Performance
Shares of FRA:ALV opened at €179.00 ($182.65) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €181.81 and a 200-day moving average of €201.23. Allianz has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($170.71) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($211.02).
About Allianz
Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.
Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.