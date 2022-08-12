AllSafe 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20.00 (ASAFE)

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 51.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One AllSafe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. AllSafe has a total market cap of $60,355.65 and $20.00 worth of AllSafe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AllSafe has traded up 161.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AllSafe Profile

AllSafe (ASAFE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. AllSafe’s total supply is 10,645,451 coins and its circulating supply is 9,145,370 coins. AllSafe’s official website is allsafetoken.pw. AllSafe’s official Twitter account is @allsafetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Allsafe is a Proof of Stake Scrypt-based cryptocurrency with a 15% APY in staking rewards. “

