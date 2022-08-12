Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $123.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALL. Argus cut shares of Allstate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $152.00 to $139.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.08.

Allstate Stock Up 2.5 %

ALL stock opened at $126.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.65. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Allstate Announces Dividend

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. Allstate had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allstate will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,837 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

